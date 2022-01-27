Kleinschmidt Awarded Orr Ditch Hydroelectric Project with Truckee Meadows Water Authority
Water Authority Generates Renewable Hydropower to Power Reno’s Primary Water Treatment facility
Not only will this project provide for a reduction in annual energy costs, it will also serve as a clean renewable backup energy source for the water treatment plant.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) to provide engineering services to support the Orr Ditch Hydroelectric Project as it moves forward to final design and construction.
— BRENT Eisert, TMWA Hydroelectric Generation Manager
For the last four years, TMWA and Kleinschmidt have worked together to study and advance the Orr Ditch Hydroelectric Project that will generate renewable hydropower for use at TMWA’s largest water treatment plant. This project will save TMWA energy costs and provide clean power to a key part of TMWA’s water treatment and delivery system.
“It’s so exciting to be able to use existing infrastructure to bring renewable hydropower onto the grid efficiently,” says Mike Parker, Engineering Market Leader at Kleinschmidt, “Systems like TMWA’s Orr Ditch Hydroelectric Project are part of a more significant trend of bringing hydropower online at existing nonpowered dams and conduits. These systems can have attractive project economics and have a streamlined permitting process through FERC’s Qualifying Conduit Hydropower Facility program. This combination of great value and simplified development makes this project a great opportunity and long-term value for water authorities and other owners.
Kleinschmidt was first approached by Brent Eisert, TMWA Hydroelectric Generation Manager back in 2018 with the concept of this project. “The project will utilize existing infrastructure and unused canal capacity for driving two new generators located below TMWA’s Chalk Bluff Water Treatment Plant.”, says Eisert, “Kleinschmidt was instrumental with their guidance through the approval process for the Qualifying Conduit Facility program and are continuing as a consultant assisting with the design of the new facility. Not only will this project provide for a reduction in annual energy costs, but it will also serve as a clean renewable backup energy source for the water treatment plant and will help in assuring the Reno-Sparks community a supply of high-quality drinking water.”
The project's final design began in early 2022, with an estimated completion date of late 2023.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives. For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other