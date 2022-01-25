House Bill 19 Printer's Number 2639

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for definitions, for respiratory therapists, for perfusionist, for genetic counselor and for prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters; providing for behavior analysts and assistant behavior analysts; and further providing for licenses and certificates and general qualification.