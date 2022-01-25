House Bill 1577 Printer's Number 1729
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - An Act amending the act of October 31, 2006 (P.L.1210, No.133), known as the Price Gouging Act, further providing for definitions, for price gouging prohibited and for investigation.
