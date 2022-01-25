Submit Release
Senate Bill 478 Printer's Number 0503

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - An Act amending the act of October 27, 1979 (P.L.241, No.78), entitled "An act authorizing political subdivisions, municipality authorities and transportation authorities to enter into contracts for the purchase of goods and the sale of real and personal property where no bids are received," further providing for title of the act; adding a short title; and providing for contracts for services.

