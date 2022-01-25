House Bill 2143 Printer's Number 2536
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in county correctional institutions, further providing for establishment.
There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,646 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in county correctional institutions, further providing for establishment.