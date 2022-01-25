Submit Release
Update: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile

 

VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

          

CASE#:  22A5000062 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jeff Ferrier                               

STATION:  Derby                     

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881 

  

DATE/TIME:  1/5/22          *Between the hours of 11am-2pm 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell, VT 

  

MISSING JUVENILE:  Lillian Wright 

AGE:  16 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport, VT 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:   

On Jan. 9, Lillian Wright returned home safely. This case was not considered suspicious. No other information is available.

 

 

***Initial news release, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Lillian Wright.  Wright left from a residence on VT RT 100 in the Town of Lowell between the hours of 11am-2pm on 1/5/22.  Wright was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple make-up case.  A recent picture of Wright has been included with this press release.  Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  

 

 

Update: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile

