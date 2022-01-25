ROAD CLOSURE FOR VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS
MIDDLESEX
VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS IS CLOSED in the area of MARSHFIELD ROAD due to a CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
