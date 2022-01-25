ROAD CLOSURE FOR VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

MIDDLESEX

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS IS CLOSED in the area of MARSHFIELD ROAD due to a CRASH.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

