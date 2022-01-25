Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,647 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-25 08:48:44.467 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Brookfield

2022-01-25 08:48:44.467

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player won the first $100,000 top prize on a “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket after purchasing the new game at 7th Heaven, 104 W. Helm St., in Brookfield. 

“It’s a new ticket,” the player explained. “I always try to play the new tickets.” 

After uncovering a prize on the first number, he knew it was a winner. But he didn’t realize how much he’d won until he revealed the rest of the ticket.  

“It just kept on going. The more I scratched, the more I won,” he said. “I was in shock!”

100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 game that features prizes from $5 all the way up to $100,000. It currently has over $13.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000 and three additional prizes of $25,000.

In FY21, players in Linn County won more than $2.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $270,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $736,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

You just read:

2022-01-25 08:48:44.467 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Brookfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.