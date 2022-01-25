Ilham Aliyev received in video format Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development

AZERBAIJAN, January 25 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format a delegation led by Minister of Road and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, co-chair of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Rostam Ghasemi.

Welcoming the Iranian minister, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Minister, dear members of the Iranian delegation, you are welcome to Azerbaijan. I am very glad that your visit to Azerbaijan began with the liberated lands. Yesterday, you flew directly from Iran to Fuzuli, into Fuzuli International Airport, visited both Fuzuli and Zangilan. We do appreciate it very much.

After the Patriotic war, great opportunities have emerged for regional cooperation. After the war, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have expanded in this direction. A very promising 3+3 cooperation platform has been put in place to establish regional cooperation. The first meeting has already taken place. I am confident that these meetings will be held on a regular basis in the interests of countries of the region. At the same time, I am confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in the liberated lands in the near future. Relevant instructions have been given to the Ministry of Economy. Preliminary talks have been held with the Iranian side, and now we are waiting for concrete results.

Yesterday you saw the devastation in the liberated lands with your own eyes. During the occupation, Armenia destroyed all our cities and villages. Therefore, construction work has now begun on this large area – more than 10,000 square kilometers, but as you can see, this is very large-scale work. Hundreds of towns and villages have been wiped off the face of the earth. Restoration work has begun, and as I said, I do hope that Iranian companies will take an active part in this work.

Yesterday, you also got acquainted with the work being done to establish the Zangazur corridor. Both roads and railways are already being successfully built, and we are receiving positive news from Armenia. Armenia plans to start this work on its side as well.

In short, I do hope that the post-war period will open new opportunities for the whole region. Of course, the contribution of the Islamic Republic of Iran to this work is also very important.

As for other issues, the creation of the North-South transport corridor, the construction of the Khudafarin Hydroelectric Power Stations, the construction of a bridge over the Astarachay – all these and other issues were discussed with Shahin Mustafayev yesterday and will certainly be among the priorities of the intergovernmental commission.

I must also say that my meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran in late November was very successful and important, as it opens new opportunities for Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. This means the opening of a new page in our relations, a page of friendship and brotherhood.

You are welcome again.

Iranian Minister Rostam Ghasemi said:

- In the name of Allah. Mr. President, my greetings and wishes of good health and success to you and all the people of Azerbaijan. I convey to you the sincere greetings of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Raisi.

On behalf of the Iranian state and people, I personally congratulate you, the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people, on your success in returning the territories and on your victory in this war. As you mentioned, the meeting between you and Mr. President will open a new page in the relations between the two countries.

We saw the liberated areas yesterday and got acquainted with the construction and reconstruction work carried out there. I do hope that in my meetings with Mr. Shahin Mustafayev and other ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan today, we will once again exchange views on the relations between the two countries and joint projects.

During the 13th government, i.e. the presidency of Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, our state intends to expand cooperation with all neighboring countries, especially with the state and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has more cultural, historical and social ties with Iran.

X X X

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings from the Iranian head of state and asked the minister to convey his greetings to the Iranian President.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on various issues of bilateral relations.