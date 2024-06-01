From Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and myself, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of your country’s Independence Day and extend my best wishes.

I am confident that the friendly relations between our countries will further strengthen in the coming years.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health and prosperity, and the people of Azerbaijan continuous progress and well-being.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Min Aung Hlaing

Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar