From Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - 01 June 2024, 12:28

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and myself, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of your country’s Independence Day and extend my best wishes.

I am confident that the friendly relations between our countries will further strengthen in the coming years.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health and prosperity, and the people of Azerbaijan continuous progress and well-being.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

 

Min Aung Hlaing

Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

