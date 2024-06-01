Submit Release
News Search

There were 146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,627 in the last 365 days.

From To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the state and people of Vietnam, please accept my warmest congratulations to you and the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a close friend of the Azerbaijani people, Vietnam is always interested in and pleased with the achievements made by the Azerbaijani people under your leadership in the development of the country and the strengthening of Azerbaijan's status on the international stage.

I am pleased to note that over the years, the traditional friendship and cooperation between our two countries have continued to strengthen and develop. I am deeply convinced that, building on these historical relations, Vietnam and Azerbaijan will further expand their cooperative relations for the prosperity of both countries and peoples, and for peace and development around the world.

I wish Azerbaijan prosperity and the Azerbaijani people happiness.

I wish you, Mr. President, robust health, happiness, and great success in your noble position.

Sincerely,

 

To Lam

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

You just read:

From To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more