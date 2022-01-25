Submit Release
Missing Wedding Ring Found 30 Years Later at Smith Lake Home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. and Mrs. Green (ages 93 and 92) asked Justin Dyar to sell their lake house on Lewis Smith Lake back in 2019. They stayed in contact via snail mail and an occasional text message. The house went on the market in late 2021 and sold in December. When the house was being renovated, the new owners found a diamond ring under the basement carpet. The carpet has been installed in the 1990s when the house was built. It turns out, this is Mr. Green’s wedding band. The ring was lost when the house was built. When Mr. and Mrs. Green were married in 1951, they could not afford rings. As time passed, they each purchased the other what they considered to be a “proper ring.” His new ring had been lost for over 30 years. It has now been returned to the Greens and they can enjoy this special piece that has been gone for so long. They appreciate the new owners for reaching out and returning this priceless heirloom to them.

