ALABAMA AGENT SETS REAL ESTATE RECORD ON LEWIS SMITH LAKE IN 2021: $253 MILLION

Justin Dyar set a record for real estate sales on Lewis Smith Lake in 2021. Lewis Smith Lake in Alabama is one of the cleanest in the country. Lake Homes Realty is the nation's largest lake real estate company.

With the impact of COVID-19 over the last two years, families have been looking for options with plenty of outdoor space and more room to spread out inside.

One trip to Smith Lake and our clients are hooked. We have one of the cleanest lakes in the country, beautiful scenery, great fishing, and endless recreation options.” — Justin Dyar