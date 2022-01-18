ALABAMA AGENT SETS REAL ESTATE RECORD ON LEWIS SMITH LAKE IN 2021: $253 MILLION
With the impact of COVID-19 over the last two years, families have been looking for options with plenty of outdoor space and more room to spread out inside.
One trip to Smith Lake and our clients are hooked. We have one of the cleanest lakes in the country, beautiful scenery, great fishing, and endless recreation options.”HOOVER, ALABAMA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known by locals as Mr. Smith Lake, Justin Dyar of Lake Homes Realty reported a record number of sales in 2021. Based on local MLS data, Dyar and his team sold $253,144,024 in lake homes and lots along Lewis Smith Lake in 2021. This was up from his $190.7 million in Lewis Smith Lake real estate sales for 2020.
— Justin Dyar
Dyar represented the seller for 191 units and the buyer for 161 units, for a total of 352 units sold. In 2021, 34 of these properties sold for more than $1 million. He and his team facilitated a $16.1 million deal for 440 acres and 25,000 feet of shoreline at one of Cullman County’s most desirable lakefront locations in 2021, a record for the area. They also sold a lake home for $3.3 million in Crane Hill, which is among the most expensive homes sold in Alabama last year.
“One trip to Smith Lake and our clients are hooked,” said Dyar. “We have one of the cleanest lakes in the country, beautiful scenery, great fishing, endless recreation options, and proximity to major cities and amenities while still being a picturesque getaway,” he said. “I came here years ago and never left. Our clients are the same way and it is an honor to help them find lake homes they love.” Dyar has made appearances on HGTV’s “Lakefront Bargain Hunt” and been featured in Top Agent Magazine plus other publications. Dyar has consistently been one of Alabama’s top-producing agents.
For the past 19 years, Justin Dyar has been selling real estate along Lewis Smith Lake in central Alabama. Dyar is approaching $1.5 billion in real estate sales in his career.
Dyar, 40, is a full-time associate broker with Lake Homes Realty, selling homes, condos, and property in all three counties of Lewis Smith Lake. He has been coming to Smith Lake since 1986 and has lived there for more than 20 years. From smaller affordable lots to spectacular multi-million-dollar lake homes, Dyar has sold the entire spectrum of lake real estate options.
“Smith Lake continues to be one of the country’s most popular lakes and made our list of Hot Lakes for 2022,” said Glenn Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “Justin knows it better than anyone and we congratulate him on a record year. We can see why he has become known as Mr. Smith Lake,” said Phillips.
About Lake Homes Realty:
Lake Homes Realty helps people find, buy and sell lake homes and land. The company serves buyers and sellers by providing full-service real estate services through wholly-owned (non-franchised) brokerages licensed in 34 states and is fueled by the growing market reach of www.LakeHomes.com. The company is based in Hoover, Alabama.
About Justin Dyar
Justin Dyar is a full-time associate broker affiliated with Lake Homes Realty, selling homes, condos, and property in all three counties of Smith Lake. He has lived on Smith Lake for more than 20 years and has been coming to Smith Lake since 1986. Justin and his team have intricate knowledge of Smith Lake by road and water. www.justindyar.com.
###
Media Contact: Bill Lang, Lake Homes Realty, blang@lakehomes.com; 205.218.3561
Real Estate Contact: Justin Dyar, 205.468.6375, justindyar1@gmail.com
B-Roll Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/i8zx5m1aev5tovr/Smith%20Lake%20B%20Roll%20Winter%202022%201.2.mp4?dl=0
Bill Lang
Lake Homes Realty
205-218-3561
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter