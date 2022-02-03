Marina Massanova Is Verifiably Breaking The Internet With Her Brand-New Single

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sonic shockwave that artist/producer Marina Massanova sent into the music-scene with her latest single “F*cking You Like King Kong” received immediate attention, if not outright alarm. Tik Tok banned her video for explicit content – and YouTube followed closely behind – but what they didn’t realize, was the fact that mere corporate censorship would never slow her down; it would only serve to inspire her.

Marina not only welcomed the controversy – she completely expected it, and it’s what she thrives on.

“F*cking You Like King Kong,” is built on sexually explicit, confident empowering vibes, and unapologetic self-expression – the fact that social media moved so quickly to ban Marina’s art & music only furthered the points she’s been making all along. As a result, “F*cking You Like King Kong” instantly became THE anthem for celebrating exactly who you are, and turning this life into everything you really want it to be.

Proving you can have a whole lotta FUN along the way in the process, the sensational, low-down & dirty Electro-based, bass-driven beat is a perfect pairing with the spectacular charisma & X-factor talent of Marina’s extraordinary vocals. Combined with her new video, which intentionally turns the camera back towards society via a Zoom-inspired theme to hold the mirror up to who we are as the truest version of ourselves, “F*cking You Like King Kong” becomes every bit as much of a riot to experience onscreen as it is through the speakers. Exploring what could happen if everyone in the Zoom room just let loose for a moment, turned the music UP where it belongs, and set themselves completely free to do whatever was on their mind – “F*cking You Like King Kong” is ultimately about expression in its most beautiful forms.

Despite the many attempts to hold her back, Marina Massanova’s brand-new single “F*cking You Like King Kong” – and its official video, are available on every major music platform online now. Join her as she rises to the top of the charts & playlists worldwide with an insanely addictive song that has Marina

sounding as radiant as ever, loaded with inspired attitude, flowing with genuine charisma, and blowing the minds of listeners & viewers all around the globe with an irresistible experience they’ll never forget.

