Wingman Smart Energy® Tackles the Competition with Powerful Amino-Acids and Sports Performance Benefits

Wingman Smart Energy® is ready for football!

Emerging Functional Beverage Brand Rises to the Occasion, Both On and Off the Field

BASALT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wingman Smart Energy®, a functional performance beverage, is tackling the energy drink category with its patented amino-acid blend that enhances stamina and increases circulation. The emerging national brand has the proper combination of L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, and Taurine that serve as a vasodilator, which improves lung capacity, and replenishes nitric oxide levels.

Recent headlines and comments have been made by TV sportscasters touting the benefits of another vasodilator known as the ‘little blue pill.’ Sports Anchor and former NFL football player Bart Scott indicated on ESPN's "Get Up" Thursday that he took the prescribed pill before cold weather games to help with circulation.

“Simply put, cold temperatures cause the arteries to constrict, and heat then gets transferred to the inner aspect of the body,” said Dr. Richard E. Collins, Cardiologist and Science Advisor for Moonlight Beverage Company, the parent company of Wingman Smart Energy.

Several supplements and pharmaceuticals on the market help dilate arteries, even some that are 'Viagra-like.' Dr. Collins recommends that professional athletes do more than just staying hydrated, layering up, and stretching when it comes to performing in extreme temperatures.

"Nitric oxide is the 'miracle molecule' that actually provides the body with vasodilation that helps with circulation and gets the blood pumping,” said Dr. Collins. “Athletes should look at the proper building blocks in functional beverages such as Wingman Smart Energy because of its patented science.”

For more cold-weather tips, be sure to check with your physician before exercising in frigid temperatures and know the warning signs of hypothermia and frostbite. Bottom line, according to Dr. Collins, “Wingman will improve circulation and warm up those cold feet and hands, whether you’re suiting up for a game, a run, or shoveling snow in the driveway. Grab a few Wingman before you head out in the winter weather – your body and toes will thank you.”

