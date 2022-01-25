Applications Open for HBCU Student Scholarships
New BIPOC Edtech Platform Assemble.fyi to Award Three Student Scholarships for Upcoming Docuseries On Important Black and Brown Community Topics
It is the cultivation of our own natures that is aimed at and not the imitation of the nature of another. The powers of our own mind are to be drawn out.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeGreat Together, the nonprofit arm of newly launched online educational platform Assemble.fyi, has opened applications for $5,000 scholarships to be awarded to three, full-time senior or graduate students attending a Historically Black College or University. Chosen students will support them in conducting research for their upcoming short documentaries.
— Hallie Quinn Brown
Starting Spring 2022, the organization will film four short documentaries focused on Black and Latino community changemakers and the work that they are doing to transform their communities. Each program will contain historical and present-day facts and statistics related to the community where the change is being catalyzed. Topics will include Black and Latino maternal health, advocacy and art within Latino communities, housing advocacy, engaging the justice system, and more.
“Launching this scholarship allows us to support the institutions that were founded as a beacon of hope for the Black community. Future generations have been invested in and built through HBCUs. Over time, that hope and investment have reverberated to reach others in our society, as we have seen significant enrollment of minorities from various ethnicities in HBCU institutions. We see this as an opportunity to join a longstanding endeavor to uplift and give opportunity to students who have historically been overlooked,” said Avrell Stokes, Co-Founder of Assemble.fyi and President of BeGreat Together.
Any full-time students enrolled in an accredited Historically Black College or University are encouraged to apply by submitting a short essay. Experience with qualitative or quantitative research is not necessary but preferred. Interest in Black and/or Latino community building is strongly encouraged. Applications close February 22, 2022 at 11:59 CST. The three winners will be notified by the school email address provided by February 28, 2022, and the funds will be distributed directly to the institution they attend.
About BeGreat Together
BeGreat Together, the nonprofit arm of newly launched online educational platform Assemble.fyi, seeks to elevate effective Black-led and Latino-led community endeavors by uplifting existing local changemakers and investing in future leaders within our public school system.
