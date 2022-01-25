January 25, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Commissioner Alan McClain Named Chair of NAIC Workers’ Compensation Task Force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain has been appointed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to serve as the Chair for the Workers’ Compensation (C) Task Force, a subgroup of the Property and Casualty (C) Committee, commonly referred to as the “C Committee,” for which McClain was appointed Co-Vice Chair.

“I’m honored to be named Co-Vice Chair of the (C) Committee and Chair of the Worker’s Compensation (C) Task Force. I look forward to collaborating with my counterparts across the country to find innovative ways to approach some of the insurance industry’s most challenging issues,” said Commissioner McClain. “I’m confident that working together, my fellow commissioners and I will continue to improve the state-based insurance regulation system, with the primary goals of protecting consumers and ensuring healthy insurance markets.”

The mission of the Workers’ Compensation Task Force is to study the nature and effectiveness of state approaches to workers’ compensation and related issues, including, but not limited to: assigned risk plans; safety in the workplace; treatment of investment income in rating; occupational disease; cost containment; and the relevance of adopted NAIC model laws, regulations and/or guidelines pertaining to workers’ compensation.

About the Property and Casualty (C) Committee

The mission of the Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee is to: 1) monitor and respond to problems associated with the products, delivery and cost in the property/casualty (P/C) insurance market and the surplus lines market as they operate with respect to individual persons and businesses; 2) monitor and respond to problems associated with financial reporting matters for P/C insurers that are of interest to regulatory actuaries and analysts; and 3) monitor and respond to problems associated with the financial aspects of the surplus lines market.

About the NAIC

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is the U.S. standard-setting and regulatory support organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer review, and coordinate their regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally. NAIC members, together with the central resources of the NAIC, form the national system of state-based insurance regulation in the U.S. For more information, visit www.naic.org.

About the Arkansas Insurance Department:

The Arkansas Insurance Department, a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce, was created on March 7, 1917, by an Act of the Arkansas General Assembly. For more information on the Arkansas Insurance Department, please visit http://insurance.arkansas.gov, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ARInsuranceDept and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ArkansasInsuranceDepartment.