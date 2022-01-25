South Pinedale Game Warden named 2021 Wildlife Officer of the Year

South Pinedale Game Warden Jordan Kraft has been named the 2021 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming.

Cheyenne - South Pinedale Game Warden Jordan Kraft has been named the 2021 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming. The award, given annually in every state and Canadian province by the Shikar-Safari Club International, honors a wildlife officer whose efforts during the year display outstanding performance and achievement.

“Jordan Kraft is a stand-out wildlife officer who maintains the values and work ethic of the traditional Wyoming game warden, while remaining open and adaptable to changing times,” said Rick King, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden. “He is a devoted wildlife professional with abundant enthusiasm for the game warden profession and deep respect for Wyoming’s wildlife resources.”

Warden Kraft is a 20-year veteran of the Game and Fish. Kraft’s district includes landscapes ranging from high-desert sagebrush, to the high peaks of the Bridger Wilderness with countless lakes, streams and agricultural areas in between. The people he serves are diverse, attracting hunters, anglers and other wildlife enthusiasts from around the world. Kraft represents the department frequently on top-priority issues such as energy production, migration corridors, elk feedgrounds, chronic wasting disease, brucellosis and sage grouse.

“Whether it is protected nongame wildlife such as burrowing owls, or trophy elk and mule deer, Jordan Kraft takes an active role in the management and protection of all wildlife and the habitat that supports them,” said John Lund, Pinedale Region wildlife supervisor.

In his community, Warden Kraft has stood out because of his law enforcement approach. “With multiple high-profile cases throughout his career, Jordan has developed a reputation for relentless case investigations,” Lund said. “In what may appear to be a dead-end case, Jordan refuses to give up and relies on patience and meticulous attention to detail — often transforming a case with little evidence into a successful conviction.”

Within the Game and Fish Warden Kraft is lauded for his relationship building and team-based strategies to handling various law enforcement and wildlife management issues in his district and is always willing to help others in need.

“Jordan has successfully tackled difficult and sensitive challenges on a regular basis due to building strong working relationships with fellow employees, landowners, sportsmen and other agencies,” Lund said. “He is more than deserving to be honored as Wyoming’s 2021 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year.”

The Shikar-Safari Club International is an organization dedicated to preserving wildlife through sportsmanship and conservation. Warden Kraft will be recognized and presented his award at the January Game and Fish Commission meeting.

