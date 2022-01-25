Submit Release
State Route 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), Delaware Township is Closed for Repairs in Pike County

Dunmore, PA –SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road) is closed from SR 209 (PA 209) to SR 2001 (Milford Road) in Delaware Township, Pike County for a slope repair.  The work started on January 24 and will continue through September 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. 

The detour is as follows:

From Milford Road to Route 209:

- Continue north on Milford Road for 2.0 miles;

- Turn right onto Silver Lake Road;

- Continue on Silver Lake Road for 1.2 miles;

- Turn right onto Route 739 South;

- Continue on SR 739 South for 1.2 miles;

- Turn right onto Route 209 South;

- Continue on Route 209 South for .5 miles; and

- The detour will end at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and Route 209 South.

From Route 209 North to Milford Road:

- Continue north on Route 209 for .5 miles;

- Turn left onto PA Route 739 North;

- Continue on Route 739 North for 1.2 miles;

- Turn left onto Silver Lake Road;

- Continue on Silver Lake Road for 1.2 miles;

- Turn left onto Milford Road;

- Continue on Milford Road for 2.0 miles; and 

- The detour will end at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and Milford Road. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. 

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502.

# # #

