TDOT Awards SR-312 Small Structure Replacement in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has officially awarded the project to replace the small drainage structure on SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to Wright Brothers Construction Company, LLC for $889,899.95. The contractor is required to have two lanes fully open to traffic no later than March 18, 2022. Demolition of the existing structure will begin shortly. This work is weather dependent.

