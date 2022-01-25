Submit Release
TDOT Awards SR-312 Small Structure Replacement in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has officially awarded the project to replace the small drainage structure on SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to Wright Brothers Construction Company, LLC for $889,899.95. The contractor is required to have two lanes fully open to traffic no later than March 18, 2022. Demolition of the existing structure will begin shortly. This work is weather dependent.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

