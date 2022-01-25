MDOT receives federal approval to build innovative interchange at I-75 and 12 Mile Road

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-361-6288Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT will proceed with building a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at I-75 and 12 Mile Road in Oakland County. - This innovative design will provide safety benefits for motorists and nonmotorized users. - Rebuilding the interchange is expected to begin in late February 2022.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will proceed with building a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at I-75 and 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights. The decision to change to this innovative interchange design was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in late 2021. The interchange is part of the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. DDIs were recently built at Big Beaver and 14 Mile roads along I-75, and the design is preferred by the Road Commission for Oakland County and the City of Madison Heights.

The existing 12 Mile Road interchange at I-75 is outdated with prevalent peak-hour congestion. The new interchange will be brought up to modern design standards and will improve capacity and safety by replacing loop ramps with elongated slips ramps, and will incorporate two-phase signals at the I-75 ramps that will minimize signal changes and reduce the potential for crashes. The DDI also will reduce the number of conflict points on 12 Mile Road for motorists looking to either access or leave the freeway, leading to further safety benefits for drivers and non-motorized users. More information about DDIs is available online.

The rebuilding of 12 Mile Road and the new interchange is expected to begin in late February. During the rebuilding phase, all ramps at the interchange will be closed and through-traffic on 12 Mile Road will be detoured between Stephenson Highway and Dartmouth Street. Access to businesses will be maintained on each side of the interchange.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.