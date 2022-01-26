AXIAL APPOINTS A NEUMANN & ASSOCIATES TO THE TOP 20 INVESTMENT BANKER SPOT

A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a premier Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage firm was recently appointed to the top 20 Investment Banker ranking list.

They are the only business broker I w'd use. They have assisted with 3 business sales in the past 15 years with me. They are honest and sincere and have always performed better than my expectations” — James Belanger

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, US, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a premier Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage firm headquartered in New Jersey was recently appointed to the top 20 Investment Banker ranking list.“With the significant volume of deals closed in 2021, and our firm having consistently gained market share, I am not surprised that our team would eventually be counted among the top 20,” says Achim Neumann, President of A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm, headquartered in NJ.The deals made by the firm included a broad market segment stretching from companies like hazardous materials trucking, landscape design, and E-commerce to current engagements encompassing food distribution, manufacturing of industrial products as well as beauty care products, contracting and commercial printing / direct advertising operations.The firm’s continued approach of complete confidentiality for sellers and buyers, combined with defining a fair market value for each transaction through accredited, external valuation firms and quick access to top acquisition lenders has ensured a consistent deal flow, with exciting prospects and continued growth for 2022.Moreover, to foster such growth, A Neumann & Associates has numerous job opportunities available for various regions, and encourages qualified professionals to contact the firm for further information.

