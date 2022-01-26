AXIAL APPOINTS A NEUMANN & ASSOCIATES TO THE TOP 20 INVESTMENT BANKER SPOT
A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a premier Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage firm was recently appointed to the top 20 Investment Banker ranking list.
They are the only business broker I w'd use. They have assisted with 3 business sales in the past 15 years with me. They are honest and sincere and have always performed better than my expectations"ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, US, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a premier Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage firm headquartered in New Jersey was recently appointed to the top 20 Investment Banker ranking list.
— James Belanger
“With the significant volume of deals closed in 2021, and our firm having consistently gained market share, I am not surprised that our team would eventually be counted among the top 20,” says Achim Neumann, President of A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm, headquartered in NJ.
The deals made by the firm included a broad market segment stretching from companies like hazardous materials trucking, landscape design, and E-commerce to current engagements encompassing food distribution, manufacturing of industrial products as well as beauty care products, contracting and commercial printing / direct advertising operations.
The firm’s continued approach of complete confidentiality for sellers and buyers, combined with defining a fair market value for each transaction through accredited, external valuation firms and quick access to top acquisition lenders has ensured a consistent deal flow, with exciting prospects and continued growth for 2022.
Moreover, to foster such growth, A Neumann & Associates has numerous job opportunities available for various regions, and encourages qualified professionals to contact the firm for further information.
