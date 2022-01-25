Big Fuss Records Releases New Music Video with Feel-Good “Cristina” by Louis Balestier
Louis Balestier delivers a poignant blend of powerful vocals, smooth synths with ambient backdrops for “Cristina”, the latest video at Big Fuss Records.
Cristina, don't let go, when love is all around you...my love is going to find you.”SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Cristina” is the new music video from Louis Balestier at Big Fuss Records. The song is the second video single for Balestier, which is part of the full album project, “Back To You” dropping Worldwide, March 2022 at the label.
— Louis Balestier
“Cristina” holds an optimistic mood. The new romantic single is a song of "impossible love", states Balestier. "It's just far enough to see; yet, out of reach." Balestier wonders; "Could love happen in another time or even another place? In a world where feelings are more than just an afterthought? This is a love that is not diminished by space, time or obstacles."
Louis Balestier was born in Brooklyn, New York and currently resides just outside of San Francisco, California. Balestier music has an undeniable energy. The artist is a percussionist at heart and greatly inspired by musicians such as Gino Vannelli, Sheila E and Santana among others. Louis Balestier has been singing for audiences for over 20 years and started writing songs as a child. He enjoyed creating melodies that would calm his doubts and fears. And today, Balestier believes in not limiting his songwriting to one genre or style. He has composed, Rock, Christian, Pop, Funk, Gospel, Reggae, and Spanish language songs. His Spanish language release “Bendiciones” was distributed by Big Fuss Records in 2021.
The nine fiery new tracks on “Back To You” reinforce Louis Balestier’s reputation as one of pop music’s most exciting up-and-coming songwriters. With consistently catchy melodies and relatable lyrics, the new tracks are a collection people won’t want to miss.
Big Fuss Records invites fans to follow, listen and share "Cristina" on all of their favorite social media sites. The entire "Back To You" digital release will arrive in March 2022, to all major streaming and download locations.
Learn more by visiting www.bigfussrecords.com
Kristin Pedderson
BIG FUSS RECORDS
+1 480-509-9278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Cristina - Louis Balestier