Vickie Chachere succeeding Mark Howard as Florida Trend's next Executive Editor

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Trend announced that Vickie Chachere will be its next Executive Editor. Chachere, who joined Florida Trend on January 18, 2022, will be taking the reins from longtime Executive Editor, Mark Howard, who will be retiring at the end of March after leading the publication’s editorial operations for nearly 26 years.

"As a devoted Florida Trend reader for decades, I am honored and privileged to join this iconic publication and be a part of telling Florida’s complex and captivating story from a new vantage point. As this state grows and its economy rises in global significance, there’s never been a more interesting or important time to explore the people, places and ideas shaping Florida’s future as only this magazine can.” Chachere said.

Chachere joins Florida Trend from the University of South Florida where she has held numerous communications positions, most recently, Director of Strategic Communications for USF Research & Innovation. Prior to joining the university, Chachere spent five years as a supervisory correspondent in Florida for the Associated Press — where she was recognized as a Pulitzer Prize finalist for public service as a member of the AP team that covered the 2000 presidential election re-count. She also spent 14 years at the Tampa Tribune, holding numerous roles — from a reporter covering health care, the Legislature, local politics and criminal and civil courts to an editorial writer for the Tribune’s editorial and commentary sections.

Chachere holds a bachelor’s in journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University and a graduate certificate in globalization studies from the College of Arts and Sciences at USF.

Publisher of Florida Trend, David Denor shared, "As hard as it is for us to say goodbye to Mark, who has set an incredible foundation for the editorial integrity of Florida Trend, we are thrilled to welcome Vickie aboard and look forward to the incredible impact she will deliver to Florida Trend’s editorial department for the coming decades."

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.