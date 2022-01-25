KEYCALIBER SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH
KeyCaliber to showcase its automated identification of critical cyber assets in the Enterprise & Smart Data Technology categoryWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyCaliber, which provides a real-time, prioritized view of critical cyber assets within enterprises, was selected as a finalist in the Enterprise & Smart Data Technology category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).
SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, KeyCaliber was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.
The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.
SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 9 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Gaming & Content, Extended Reality & Immersive Technology, Future of Work, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture.
KeyCaliber will present among four other companies in the Enterprise & Smart Data Technology category on Saturday, March 12th.
“We are honored to be chosen among a list of such innovative technology companies”, said Roselle Safran, Founder and CEO of KeyCaliber. “KeyCaliber is solving the multibillion dollar cyber resilience problem by delivering unprecedented visibility of enterprise asset inventory allowing for better prevention, detection, and response to cyber and operational threats and risks. We’re excited to present to more enterprises who will benefit from our product at SXSW Pitch.”
KeyCaliber is the analytical layer that connects the Technology and Security divisions with the business. It provides enterprises with the real-time big picture of critical assets and business process flows within their complex and dynamic environments. Enterprises value KeyCaliber’s ability to continuously augment their asset inventory programs, improve their ransomware readiness, and provide metrics on their IT and security programs that are aligned with business imperatives. In addition to presenting at SXSW Pitch, KeyCaliber will be at the SXSW Meet the Finalist Expo on Monday, March 14th, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon C.
For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.
About KeyCaliber
KeyCaliber is a female-founded startup led by a former cybersecurity operations leader at the Executive Office of the President during the Obama Administration. Its machine learning-based technology provides enterprise-level views of business process flows to surface critical cyber assets and the pathways to and from these assets. These insights enable organizations to prioritize according to business imperatives, ensure operational resilience, and optimize resources across the enterprise. The company is headquartered in Washington D.C. and funded by Lytical Ventures, Unusual Ventures, HearstLab, and multiple successful cybersecurity entrepreneurs. More information can be found at https://www.keycaliber.com.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit https://www.sxsw.com/attend.
SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Audible, Blockchain Creative Labs and The Austin Chronicle.
