Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on New 801 East Men’s Shelter in Ward 8

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 24, at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon on the new 801 East Men’s Shelter on the St. Elizabeths East campus in Ward 8. The ribbon-cutting is another major step toward achieving Mayor Bowser’s commitment to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring.

The Mayor will be joined by members of the “Goodfellas Team” – a team of seven residents from the old shelter who received workforce training and were hired to work on the construction of the replacement shelter.

Opening the new 801 East Men’s Shelter follows the release of Homeward DC 2.0, which focuses on reforming homeless services and resources for individual adults experiencing homelessness. Under Homeward DC, the Bowser Administration closed DC General, replaced it with smaller, more dignified shelters across DC, and drove down family homelessness by 73%.

When:

Monday, January 24 at 11:30 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Laura Zeilinger, Director, DC Department of Human Services Keith Anderson, Director, DC Department of General Services Latrena Owens, Director of St. Elizabeths East, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Where:

2720 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE *Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Alabama & Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE*

