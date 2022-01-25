Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,639 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on New 801 East Men’s Shelter in Ward 8

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 24, at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon on the new 801 East Men’s Shelter on the St. Elizabeths East campus in Ward 8. The ribbon-cutting is another major step toward achieving Mayor Bowser’s commitment to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring.

The Mayor will be joined by members of the “Goodfellas Team” – a team of seven residents from the old shelter who received workforce training and were hired to work on the construction of the replacement shelter.

Opening the new 801 East Men’s Shelter follows the release of Homeward DC 2.0, which focuses on reforming homeless services and resources for individual adults experiencing homelessness. Under Homeward DC, the Bowser Administration closed DC General, replaced it with smaller, more dignified shelters across DC, and drove down family homelessness by 73%.

When:

Monday, January 24 at 11:30 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Laura Zeilinger, Director, DC Department of Human Services Keith Anderson, Director, DC Department of General Services Latrena Owens, Director of St. Elizabeths East, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Where:

2720 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE *Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Alabama & Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP at [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on New 801 East Men’s Shelter in Ward 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.