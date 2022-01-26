BCF Announces New Fintech Super App
Brickell Capital Finance Announces a New Fintech Super App - A major step toward the all-digital experienceMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brickell Capital Finance (BCF) is proud to introduce a new and innovative Financial Super App for SMEs. This AI cloud-based financial platform utilizes advanced technology to offer users a portfolio of smart, virtual financial tools and features. The platform is an all-digital experience providing seamless access to a full suite of financial solutions. Application, credit assessment, electronic verification and onboarding take only a few minutes.
Now through a single data connection to accounting software and/or bank data, this technology instantly delivers a range of customizable financial products with no initial credit checks or application forms. Engineered as an all-encompassing platform, the Super App combines usual working capital products, such as overdrafts, term loans, invoice finance, etc., into a simple and dynamic product. Platform interaction is a seamless experience that is both efficient and time-saving.
According to Nelly Palmer, VP BCF: “This Super App easily supports transactions not previously available through on-line portals. The ability to easily reschedule and change repayment terms and options is a prime example of the innovations incorporated into this platform.”. She added: “Because of the technology, financing is based on overall real-time business performance, so approvals are not credit-driven, making it easier for previously underserved companies to obtain funding.”.
Elias Mualin, CEO BCF explained: “I have been watching the evolution of the Super App within the Fintech industry, and it’s exciting to finally have this type of smart, cloud-based financial platform available to American SMEs. It allows access to much-needed services that could not be offered through an online portal before. Financial products like the Revolving Business Lines of Credit are especially well designed, so they are easy to obtain and manage. The ability to easily navigate between financial products is crucial in order to provide our clients with a superior experience. ”
Founded in 2005, with headquarters in Miami, Florida, Brickell Capital Finance (BCF) offers Fintech services to thousands of businesses nationwide through an extensive Agent/Broker network. For more information about BCF and its new Super App, contact Elias Mualin, CEO at eli@brickellcapitalfinance.com or call 786-467-7800. Visit our Website: https://www.brickellcapitalfinancecorp.com.
