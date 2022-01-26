Effect Hope Calls on Canadians to Unite to Honour the Dignity of People affected by Leprosy
People who have experienced leprosy deserve the respect and dignity that all people have the right to enjoy.
This World Leprosy Day, Canadian Christian Global Development Organization Effect Hope encourages Canadians to learn more about leprosy.
On Sunday, January 30, Effect Hope, one of Canada's oldest non-profit organizations, will lead Canadians in global celebrations of World Leprosy Day. This is a United Nations and World Health Organization-recognized international day to celebrate people who have experienced leprosy, raise awareness of the disease, and call for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination. This year, the global call for World Leprosy Day is to unite to honour the dignity of people affected by leprosy.
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
Leprosy is a disease that has incited discrimination, stigma, and even violence since ancient times. The “United for Dignity” campaign honours the lived experiences of individuals who have experienced leprosy by sharing their empowering stories and advocating for mental wellbeing and the right to a dignified life free from disease-related stigma.
“We can end the tragedy of leprosy. But we can’t do it alone,” explained Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope. “Together, we can lift every voice and honour the experiences of people who have experienced leprosy. People who experience leprosy face mental wellbeing challenges due to stigma, discrimination, and isolation. These individuals have the right to a dignified life free from disease-related stigma and discrimination,” she added.
Canadians can participate in World Leprosy Day by visiting www.effecthope.org/world-leprosy-day-2022 to learn more and donate. Canadians may also join the conversation on social media and help to educate their networks by sharing posts from Effect Hope over the coming days leading up to World Leprosy Day.
ABOUT
Effect Hope is a Canadian Christian global health organization that partners with others to bring hope and restoration to people affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. These diseases cause illness and disabilities, perpetuate poverty, invite discrimination, and eliminate hope. For about 130 years, Effect Hope has worked together with affected communities and people to find innovative solutions to ensure that those living with neglected tropical diseases can thrive.
With partners and supporters, Effect Hope seeks to create a world where people overcome neglected tropical diseases like leprosy – A world full of hope.
