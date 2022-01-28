Submit Release
Stepping Into Stillness -- An Introduction into the Simple Practice of Meditation-- 7 Day Meditation Challenge

Join this global event from Feb 21st to the 27th

Meditation is not about stopping thoughts, but recognizing that we are more than our thoughts and our feelings.”
— Arianna Huffington

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khadijih Mitchell-Polka, founder and owner of Journey into the Soul LLC, is hosting a 7 Day Meditation Challenge - Stepping Into Stillness: Daily Guided Meditations & Practices to Embrace Stillness and Moments of Inner Peace from Feb 21st to the 27th.

This event is for anyone who has been experiencing stress, anxiety, or overwhelm and are calling for more peace, ease, and calm in their life. This experience is for those who are wanting to create more balance and flow and just don’t know where to start.

Intentionally designed for those who have never meditated before. This is a beautiful opportunity to let the mind rest and receive what can be a true gift.
Additionally those who already meditate are invited in to help hold the field and return to simple moments of embracing stillness.

Each day of the challenge will include the opportunity to attend a Live Guided Meditation with time after the session for questions, answers, and discussions pertaining to the daily topic. Throughout the week, the time spent in meditation will increase slightly helping to train the body to be still for a longer period of time. For example, on the first day, the meditation will be ~ 8-12 minutes, and by the last day, the meditation will be ~ 20-23 minutes.

If participants cannot attend live, the recording of the meditation will be shared after the session. Additionally, participants will receive a Daily Affirmation and Simple Daily Practice to fully anchor them into this experience.

To participate in this 7 Day Challenge, simply CLICK HERE. To Register for this event and receive more information Use this link: https://www.journeyintothesoul.com/meditationjourneys

______________________________
About Khadijih Mitchell-Polka
Meditation Guide & Intuitive Mentor, Khadíjih Mitchell-Polka, has been a teacher and student for many years; formally studying in the areas of psychology, physics, mathematics, education, and yoga and informally in the areas of mysticism, religion, spirituality, and various not yet widely accepted laws of the Universe including consciousness, coherence, and the Law of Attraction. Khadíjih now guides individuals to reconnect with their mind, body, and spirit by embracing moments of stillness and honoring the inner work that is required for their personal path.

Khadijih Mitchell-Polka
Journey into the Soul LLC
+1 760-641-3477
email us here

