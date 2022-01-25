Submit Release
SCHROTH Safety Products Named Preferred Safety Restraint Provider by Unum Aircraft Seating for Business Class Seats

We are impressed with Unum’s quality of designing and manufacturing business class seats and we are proud to collaborate with Unum and serve as the preferred provider of occupant restraint systems.”
— Martin Nadol, CEO of Schroth Safety Products
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, U.S., January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCHROTH Safety Products has been selected as the preferred provider of occupant restraint systems by Unum Aircraft Seating, a new manufacturer of business class seats for single and twin aisle aircraft.

SCHROTH, celebrating 75 years in business, provides seatbelts and restraint systems for leading commercial airlines, business aircraft, general aviation, and military aircraft, as well as the safety restraints used by space flight operators such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic.

The newly launched Unum Aircraft Seating designs and produces lie flat business class seats for commercial airliners. Based in Weybridge, UK, Unum adheres to the quality assurance measures and compliance with the Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are impressed with Unum’s quality of designing and manufacturing business class seats, and we are proud to collaborate with the team and serve as the preferred provider of occupant restraint systems,” said Martin Nadol, CEO of Schroth Safety Products.

About SCHROTH Safety Products
For more than 75 years, SCHROTH Safety Products has been a leading manufacturer of innovative occupant protection and restraint systems for customized applications in aerospace, defense, and motorsport. The company develops advanced technical solutions for leading aircraft manufacturers and operators in the field of seatbelts and restraint systems, airbag technology, and crash safety. SCHROTH Safety Products operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Arnsberg / Germany and in Fort Lauderdale / Florida.
Please visit www.schroth.com to learn more about SCHROTH Safety Products.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
ElizabethGrace@aerospacemarketing.com
+1-561-702-7471

About Unum Aircraft Seating
Unum is the credible alternative in aircraft seating supply, redefining business class comfort through its smart, adaptable, and reliable design. The Unum One family of lie flat business class seats deliver a consistent passenger experience across single and twin aisle aircraft, offering superior comfort and style. Founded by leading aircraft seating executive Chris Brady, Unum has been built from the ground up to satisfy the needs of airlines, procurement teams, designers and engineers. Remarkably reliable and easy to work with, Unum challenges the aircraft seating status quo, so the pain points of delayed deliveries, inflexible service and profit over people become a thing of the past.
www.unum.aero/

Media Contact:
Kayla Wilkins
unum@8020comms.com
+44 (0)1483 447380

Elizabeth Grace
Aerospace Marketing Group
+1 561-702-7471
elizabethgrace@aerospacemarketing.com

