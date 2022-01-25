One Week to go until the 7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference takes place

SMi Group reports: registrations closing soon for the Maritime Reconnaissance Surveillance Technology conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference takes place in just ONE week, taking place on 2nd – 3rd February 2022 in London, UK.

This two-day event will be the perfect platform to build new partnerships to advance projects and hear the latest technological developments from industry experts presentations focusing on optimising Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology.

With registrations closing soon, register today at: http://www.maritime-recon.com/PR7EIN

SMi Group have released the organisations that will be attending the Maritime Reconnaissance Surveillance Technology Conference – see below an excerpt of the attendees:

•Armada International & Asian Military Review

•Boeing

•Commando Helicopter Force

•Embassy of Brazil

•General Atomics Aeronautical Systems UK

•General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

•High Commission Of Malaysia

•Hisdesat Strategic Services, Inc.

•Horizon Technologies Consultants Limited

•Italian Ministry of Defence

•Italian Navy General Staff

•Joint Forces Command

•MacDonald Detwiler Associates

•Maxar

•MDA

•MDA Geospatial Services Inc.

•MDA Systems Limited

•NATO HQ MARCOM

•Pole Star

•Royal Navy

•Tekever Ltd

•TNO

•U.S. Navy N2N6

•UAE GHQ

•UKSC

•USMC

•Windward

With only one week remaining, register at: http://www.maritime-recon.com/PR7EIN - military personnel’s attendance is free.

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

2nd – 3rd February 2022

London, UK

http://www.maritime-recon.com/PR7EIN

#MaritimeReconSMi

Gold Sponsors: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. | Maxar

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Aerovironment | HisdeSat |Horizon Technologies | MDA | Pole Star | Tekever | Windward

