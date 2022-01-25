Black Belt Community Foundation Opens 2022 Arts Grant Cycle with Call to Workshops
BBCF will offer several Arts Grant Workshops online via Zoom across February. Attendance at at least one is mandatory for an arts organization to apply for a grant.
BBCF believes so strongly in the importance of the arts ecosystem in the Black Belt. Not only do we believe in it, we are proud of to invest in community led arts and artists.”SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is calling on all community-based organizations across the Black Belt to take advantage of our latest arts grant opportunity. We are eager to accept applications from the following counties: Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox.
— BBCF President Felecia Lucky
The BBCF will award up to $3,000 to support community organizations whose aim is to strengthen the arts ecosystem in the Black Belt.
The 2022 Arts Grant Cycle will support efforts in the following categories: in-school, after-school, community-based groups, and summer arts education programs, present and/or produce arts programming and attend professional development conferences.
BBCF values arts exposure. Therefore, funding can be used for cultural arts experiences, including in person and virtual field trips to museums, art events and festivals, institutions, galleries, and visits from teaching and art consultants.
Whether your organization provides arts education or integrates arts into traditional subjects, BBCF wants to support you. Community-based arts organizations can also put this funding towards the general operation and maintenance of their programs.
Considering the health and safety of the community, BBCF will be hosting five Virtual Grant Seeking Workshops. Applicants are required to attend one of the five workshops to be considered for the 2022 Arts Grant.
The workshops will be held via Zoom on the following dates:
• Zoom, Tuesday, February 8th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
• Zoom, Thursday, February 10th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
• Zoom, Tuesday, February 15th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
• Zoom, Thursday, February 17th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
• Zoom, Tuesday, February 22nd from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
The registration link will be available via email, on BBCF's website, and Black Belt Community Foundation’s Facebook page. Please contact Mynecia Steele or Salaam Green at msteele@blackbeltfound.org or sgreen@blackbeltfound.org for more information about the workshops.
Grant applications are due before noon Central Time on Friday, March 18, 2022.
This program/project has been made possible by grants from the Alabama State
Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
