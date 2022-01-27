Villarreal Law Firm, a Team of Texas Trucking Accident Lawyers in Brownsville, Announces New Client Video
A team of trucking accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas seeking to be the best accident lawyer for each and every client, announces a new client video.
Trucking accidents can occur in any state or city, but we get more than our fair share here in South Texas.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a team of trucking accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas seeking to be the best accident lawyer for each and every client, is proud to announce a new client video. Trucking accidents continue to increase and so does the need for a best-in-class trucking accident attorney in Brownsville.
“Trucking accidents can occur in any state or city, but we get more than our fair share here in South Texas,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “Survivors of trucking accidents as well as the family of victims may be entitled to compensation depending on the facts and the law. Our latest video shares the heart-breaking story of a client who was in a trucking accident but did receive compensation.”
Persons who want to check out the new video can visit https://youtu.be/ASJcA6kK5EY. The video can also be viewed on the home page at https://jvlawfirm.net/. The video comes after a recent blog post also on the issue of trucking accidents that can be read at https://jvlawfirm.net/getting-hit-by-a-truck-can-cause-serious-injury-villarreal-law-firm-can-help/. That post explains the increase in truck traffic and trucking accidents in 2021, and recommends that the best course of action is to have an attorney conduct an assessment. Persons who want to learn more about trucking accident issues can visit https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/trucking-accidents/ for more information.
Those who speak Spanish are encouraged to visit key landing pages focused on Spanish-language content as for example at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-accidentes-automovilisticos/ and at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-lesiones-personales/. The Spanish language is front and center on the new website, as more and more Spanish-speakers search for terms such as ‘abogado de accidente.’
FINDING A TEXAS TRUCKING ACCIDENT LAWYER
Here is background on this release. Many residents in South Texas don’t think about engaging with a trucking accident lawyer until after trucking accident. To find the best trucking accident lawyer for their needs, they may turn to Internet searches. Beyond that, they may consider attorneys who offer a no obligation consultation. And, even more important for some people, they may want an attorney and staff who not only speak Spanish but aggressively work hard to represent each and every client. Persons in McAllen Texas can visit the McAllen attorney microsite at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
