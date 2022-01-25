2022 SC Awards are Open for Entries
Industry’s premier recognition program honors outstanding innovations and organizations in cybersecurityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship information and events brand SC Media announces that its 2022 SC Awards are open for entries. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive honor open to organizations with current operations in North America.
Across two award types and 35+ specialty categories, the SC Awards recognizes solutions, organizations, and people that are innovatively advancing the practice of information security. Finalists and honorees will be featured in an extended and expanded celebration, through comprehensive coverage across SC Media’s full range of digital channels. SC Awards week is scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022.
This year, SC Awards is expanding its recognition program with the introduction of several new award categories to the competition that reflect the dynamics in our industry, including:
• New Trust Award categories to recognize new solutions in cloud, data security, managed detection and more.
• Expanded Excellence Award categories opening participation to startups, as well as the investors and financial partners supporting their success.
• New Meet the Winners networking reception celebration during InfoSec World 2022, September 27 in Orlando, FL.
• Discounted entry rate for early award submissions.
The 2022 SC Awards entry window runs from January 25 - March 21, 2022. Entry details and materials, including the entry kit are available on the SC Awards entry site.
“If 2020 forced organizations to plug security holes that emerged during the pandemic’s rapid digital transformation, then 2021 brought recognition that the same old approaches to protect networks and data would no longer suffice,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “The 2022 SC Awards recognize and honor the solutions, organizations and people that responded to hard-learned lessons of the last two years, raising the bar in technology and services that support their customers and partners.”
About SC Awards
The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.
About SC Media
SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals — the flagship information brand of CyberRisk Alliance and the gateway to content from Security Weekly, CRA Business Intelligence, Infosec World and SC Events. These resources offer an unparalleled range of foresight, learning and collaboration — news-analysis and enterprise reporting; practitioner-led podcasts and videos; research, data and product reviews; events, conferences and training; and much more. Through these resources and our authoritative network of faculty and contributors, we convene and engage the cyber community, to share insight with, by and for security practitioners and leaders.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. More information is available at http://cyberriskalliance.com/.
