Speaker Interview with Colonel Daniel, Czech Armed Forces ahead of the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with Director of the Multinational Logistics Coordination Centre, Czech Armed Forces for a speaker interview.

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 7th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference, taking place on the 1st and 2nd March 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.

The 2022 Conference will focus on optimising logistics support as a force enabler for the central and eastern European region.

As the only logistics conference specifically dedicated to Eastern Europe we are focused on bringing senior supply chain leaders from the region and beyond together to discuss current and future priorities and developments.

Ahead of the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2022, SMi Group caught up with Colonel Daniel Zlatník, Director of the Multinational Logistics Coordination Centre, Czech Armed Forces for an exclusive speaker interview – see below an excerpt of the interview:

1.How does your role correlate to defence logistics and what are your responsibilities as the Director of the Multinational Logistics Coordination Centre?

MLCC directly supports NATO, EU and partners in the field of education and training, Lessons Learned Process and best practices, application of new technologies and simulation methods included.

2.What are you currently working on in the field of defence logistics and supply chain management?

MLCC is currently especially dealing with preparation phase of multinational exercises Connected Logistician 22 and Capable Deployer, primary focused on standardization and interoperability enhancement, developing of simulation methods used for AMMO SDOS study and providing JLSG, RSOM, NLIC and LOGFAS courses.

3.Following from this, do you have any major priorities going forward?

MLCC is permanently increasing its capabilities to fulfil role of Logistics Centre of Excellence, which is considered as key element for development of the multinational logistics.

Colonel Daniel Zlatník will be presenting on day two of the conference on “Analysing How The MLCC Advocates And Supports Smart Logistics Solutions To Guarantee Accurate Supply” which covers:

•Evaluating MLCC capabilities in ensuring effective supplies of ammunition in logistics chains and assessing future challenges to continued operational efficiency

•Challenges to future Joint Capability exercises and effective force sustainment

•Protecting freedom of movement across Europe for future operating effectiveness and the updates for the proposed “Military Schengen Zone”

