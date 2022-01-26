Velvetech Expands Creatio Capabilities to Augment Contact Center Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partner Velvetech released a series of updates to Contact Center solutions. The upgrades provide additional advanced tools for sales, marketing, and service operations.
Velvetech is a Chicago-based certified Creatio partner. It is a leading provider of intelligent contact center solutions, including AI-Powered Call Analytics Platform and a Contact Center Product Suite. The latter represents a full-featured inbound & outbound call center with speech-to-text transcription, AI-based agent scoring, and call analytics. Besides its own cloud phone system VELVETEL, the company offers connectors for telephonies, such as Amazon Connect, and RingCentral and KAZOO VoIP, that allow for managing calls and keeping communication history in one place. These solutions are available at the Creatio Marketplace.
The latest updates are as follows:
Contact Center Product Suite
General
- A new portal to support and help users
- Enhanced manuals and guidelines
Power Dialer
• Integration with VELVETEL Autodialer
• Integration with Office 365 to send emails
• Enhanced Process Editor
VELVETEL Cloud Phone System
• Added an Autodialer feature
• Added a Follow Agent feature to link a contact with a certain agent
VoIP Connectors
• A single Creatio instance can now be used for several phone systems
• The product is localized to Spanish and Russian languages
AI-Powered Call Analytics Platform
• All data stored on the Creatio side
• Implemented automatic tracking of missed calls
• Added support of Amazon S3 and Amazon Transcribe
• Localized to Spanish and Russian languages
• Developed a robust Speech-to-Text Engine
“We’re excited to continue supporting Creatio users with cutting-edge solutions that help them achieve greater efficiency and set higher standards in customer engagement. With Creatio’s extended capabilities, every salesperson or call center agent becomes top-performing. Now, there are even more opportunities to elevate call center operations: from training a new agent to supercharging marketing campaigns across all offices,” according to Yuri Yushkov, the CEO of Velvetech.
About Velvetech
Velvetech LLC is an award-winning custom software development and consulting company from Chicago, IL that facilitates innovation and growth in the mid-size market. The company’s core services include enterprise software integration, business communications technology consulting, provision of intelligent AI/ML-enabled call centers, web and mobile apps. Relying on our thought leadership and technology expertise, our client partners get solutions that enable rapid implementation of their development strategies and lead to superior business results.
About Creatio:
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
