Pawrulz - promoting paw-fection among the pet community

Ameliorating, enhancing and bettering the lives of pets among the pet care community since 2020, with a mission to ease and improvise the lives of pets.GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ameliorating, enhancing and bettering the lives of pets among the petcare community since 2020, with a mission to ease and improvise the lives of pets- our furry and fluffy friends - has been raising passion for the pets despite the trials and tribulations of COVID-19. The community fought against all the odds- to provide pet care like pet toys, pet grooming products, pet foods and medicines for their vitality and utility. They have recently broadened the help perspective by extending their services as they bestowed the digital platform with online veterinary consultation services amidst COVID-19 with digital strategies, that are compassionate towards domestic pets-ensuring they receive the best of humanity and hence-growing the seeds of a humanitarian, altruistic and a cooperative society altogether.
The PawRulz team faced all the hardships and negative aspects of the pandemic but any of this didn’t stop the team from supplying the best of amenities and assistance-hence resisted the platform to come to a standstill. While the entire world was battling with the pandemic, the team was simultaneously cooperating with the pet community as the animal community faced the repercussions too.
The team choose empathy over sympathy by simply associating and incorporating essentials into the lives of pets.
Delayed parenthood foresees and witnesses an increase in the adoption of domestic pets in the country, thus making it an emotional catalyst. The market’s been led by the dog segment which accounted for more than half of the market share. The entry and expansion of many players into the pet care industry has broadened the horizon for the market in India. Due to certain social and cultural restrictions, the dog population vastly overtakes the cat population. The incessant hard-working, ascetic, oppressive lifestyles that have emerged as a result of modernization have made most urban dwellers time-obstructive, leading to an increased preference for commercially packaged pet foods. The easy availability of these pet care products is a major significant factor that attracts pet parents. With the organized sales channel and rising demand, the pet care industry will see economic robust growth. This pet boom has led to the acceleration of pet startups across the country.
Passion and compassion drive the force of the pet community. The special connection that pets and human beings share are emotive, not rational - hence it has to be subjected to love and attention, it is a dynamic relationship that is influenced by behaviours essential to the health and wellbeing of both. This includes, among other things, emotional, psychological, social, physical, mental, societal needs.
As the industry is rapidly robust, the following discussion is plausible- “why does the pet care industry need digital access to platform technology? With more pet adoptions, technology serves as a medium of helping the pet parent needs, as our digital partner Nikhil Sharma highlighted - “PawRulz is incessantly endeavouring to transform the means of digital platforms & processes, which are reflected in our service levels and better consumer experience, we are among the top two, just after Amazon in our marketing & impressions of advertisements are way ahead from rest of the e-commerce players.
Pet parents need supervision and guidance on pet care and their union with human families. Nikhil Sharma - our digital marketing partner emphasized “One must be reminiscent of the fact that though they are domesticated, they truly belong to the animal kingdom where food habits and behavioural patterns are different for every pet category. They need specific food and nutrition other than the inefficient milk and bread, which neither fulfils the need of an appetite nor the nutrition. He further stipulated “With the help of social media, Content Marketing, Blogs & Infographics we can make people vigilant regarding significant components of knowing what about of feeding and possible allergens. Regular check-ups and getting them vaccinated against major diseases. Pets need more heed and emotional support, after all, they eliminate all our stress. Their mental health should be set as a priority- to ensure that their behavioural pattern is not adversely affected.
The plans of PawRulz, Kalpen Gandhi – Co-Founder & Director gave insight into the upcoming ventures of the ever-growing Make in India program by connecting with local manufacturers to develop top-notch pet products, accessories and services in India. This will set a foundation for the local economy while focusing on sustainable development for the economy. Pawrulz also plans to widen its distribution base and network outside the existing NCR region to initiate a much faster delivery across Pan India.” The startup firm would also widen its web-based veterinary consultancy reach by growing its staff and veterinary specialists.
