Season Journeys brings the finest dry fruits from the valley of Kashmir
We ensure that you savour the true extract of Kashmiri dry fruits, and feel the essence of Kashmir’s profound and deep-rooted culture blended into your blood.KASHMIR, JAMMU & KASHMIR, INDIA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Season Journeys, a Kashmir based dry fruits production company owned by Varun Raj Singh - is about to launch an invincible and incredible collection of premium quality organic raw dry fruits, which pledge on their quality - originally handpicked and rigorously crafted by the locals of Kashmir along with ensuring that consumers to savour the true extract of Kashmiri dry fruits, and feel the essence of Kashmir’s profound and deep-rooted culture.
Savour the Flavour
Season Journeys is on a mission to let the world benefit from the natural goodness of Mamra Almonds, Walnut Kernels, Saffron and a variety of dry fruits, with distinctive qualities. Produced in the beautiful valleys and meadows of Kashmir, Almond harvest makes the crowning glory of spring in Kashmir. Picked directly from the farms, and handcrafted by the locals - most importantly true to the royal ancestry.
Varun Raj Singh, the descendent of the Kashmiri family which have been associated and acquainted with farms for a very long time, hence brings forth a royal legacy imbibed with a culture.
“The locals are very particular about the production of dry fruits. The role of horticulture plays a crucial role in the entire production of dry fruits. The indigenous cultivation managed by the locals of Kashmir is why we are different. Being subordinates of a royal lineage, understanding the value of the original food. The locals here pick the essence themselves and craft them into gold - only for the consumers - who shall reap the benefits of this true to the earth cultivation-moulding the best to you as the locals have touched its essence, been there and done that - it’s embedded in their connection and passion. The union of dry fruits and Kashmir is defined by its local and indigenous people.” He said.
What is Mamra Almonds?
It is nutritionally far more superior than the rest. They are the most expensive variety of almonds as they are not mass-produced like others. It differs from all the other varieties of almonds and the way it differs can be defined by the way it's produced, handpicked, crafted and transported. While other almonds consist of only 20-30% oil, Mamra Almonds contain healthy oil content which is estimated at 50%. Research shows that it prevents Coronary Artery Disease & Strokes By Favouring Healthy Blood Lipid profiles. Also inclusive of omega fatty acids and non-existent trans fat.
What is Kashmiri Kesar?
When Kashmir met Kesar in 500 BC, it added a kind of folklore to Kashmir. Blooming violet-coloured saffron flowers of Kashmir -They are an economic asset to the region as it is the world’s most expensive spice by weight. Saffron flowers are also called Kesar or Zafran. This delicate, purple flower can be best harvested in the morning by hand. For obtaining one kilogram of Saffron, about 100,000 to 150,000 flowers are required to be harvested. This labour-intensive harvesting and processing ensure that saffron is the most expensive and valuable spice in the world. Saffron, popularly known as red gold, is extracted from the rare species plant “saffron crocus”.
Experience the divine essence of Kashmiri Saffron as it unravels a golden colour and an aromatic sense of authentic and organic flavour. The laborious task of cultivating saffron is what makes the spice so valuable and lucrative. Amidst the mesmerizing snow-capped mountains of Pampore, lies a purple blanket of beautiful crocus flowers - called the land of saffron - 14 km away from Srinagar. The quality of saffron acquired from here is unquestionably superior - it can fetch 2,50,000 per kg in the market. Each strand is scanned for crimson price. The process begins with the villagers picking the delicate flowers and collecting them in wicker baskets. Each strand is scanned for a kilogram of the crimson spice. The knowledge of Kesar farming has been passed on to generations.
A lesser-known fact here is that Kashmiri women play an erudite role in picking and drying flowers. Kashmir besides obtaining prominence in fresh fruit cultivation has also emerged as a favourite destination for the cultivation of dry fruits, especially almonds and walnuts.
Season Journeys comes up with the true, organic essence of Kashmiri dry fruits promises to flatter and flourish the Indian markets.
