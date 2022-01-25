Verdant Oasis Panoramic Entourage Phytocannabinoid-Rich Whole Plant Hemp Extract Attains Self-affirmed GRAS
Verdant Nature® In Collaboration With HempFusion® reaches another milestone in hemp safety, compliance, and quality.
This independent review further assures Verdant Nature’s customers that our number one goal is to provide safe and legal phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil as a quality benchmark.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdant Nature LLC a vertically integrated industrial hemp grower and processor, in collaboration with Denver, Colo.-based HempFusion Inc. today announced that Verdant Oasis® brand Panoramic Entourage Phytocannabinoid-Rich Whole Plant Hemp Extract (VOHO Hemp Oil) is self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) based on tests performed in accordance with the U.S. FDA Redbook Guidelines. Self-affirmed GRAS status was achieved through an independent review of extensive safety tests conducted on VOHO Hemp Oil by a panel of toxicologists, including experts at GRAS Associates.
— Carl Germano, CNS, CDN, Vice President, Verdant Nature
“FDA expects the hemp industry to prove the safety of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and Verdant Nature has answered the call as part of our commitment to establish a quality and safety benchmark for genuine hemp oil,” said Carl Germano, CNS, CDN, vice president of Verdant Nature. “Extensive toxicology studies were conducted in accordance with FDA Redbook guidelines, including Ames Mutagenicity, Micronucleus Genotoxicity, 14 Day Acute, 90 Day Sub-Chronic, and Maximum Tolerated Dose. The review and evaluation of these studies and the NOAEL (No Observed Adverse Effect) were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS One.” (1)
GRAS status is required for food and beverage ingredients as an assurance of safety. “VOHO Hemp Oil GRAS status provides a runway for our clients to expand from dietary supplements to novel functional foods, incorporating benefits of phytocannabinoids’ support of the body’s Endocannabinoid System (ECS),” added Germano. “This independent review further assures Verdant Nature’s customers that our number one goal is to provide safe and legal phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil as a quality benchmark in the vast sea of questionable products. In fact, many products touted as hemp extracts are actually marijuana products according to genetic tests recently published in the New Phytologist confirming that many high CBD cannabis products claimed as hemp extracts are actually derived from marijuana (2). The authors conclude that high CBD plants are genetically marijuana and cannot be expected to meet the legal definition of industrial hemp. This suggests that CBD products derived from these materials may be incorrectly labeled and potentially misbranded.”
By comparison, Verdant Nature’s VOHO hemp oil is derived from European seed bank registered genuine industrial hemp with proven genetic stability and decades of safe human consumption; extracted in Verdant’s FDA registered facilities that are independently certified HACCP and GMP compliant by SGS, certified organic under the USDA-National Organic program and released for interstate commerce through the U.S. CBP entry process.
1. Toxicological safety of VOHO Hemp Oil; a supercritical fluid extract from the aerial parts of hemp., Dziwenka M, Dolan L, Mitchell J (2021), PLOS ONE 16(12): e0261900. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0261900
2. A new Cannabis genome assembly associates elevated cannabidiol (CBD) with hemp introgressed into marijuana. Grassa CJ, Weiblen GD, et al., New Phytol. 2021 May;230(4):1665-1679. doi: 10.1111/nph.17243.
About Verdant Nature
Verdant Nature, LLC is a complete vertically integrated grower, extractor, and producer of whole plant, phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oils, offering products that exceed industry standards and are available in USDA-NOP organic and conventional formats (oil, powder, and water-dispersible forms). Verdant Nature strains are derived from seed bank certified European varieties of legacy industrial hemp. To learn more about Verdant Nature® and its exclusive brand Verdant Oasis®, visit www.verdantoasis.com. For all inquiries, contact Carl Germano at carl@verdantoasis.com.
