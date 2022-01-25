Cancer Survivors Invited to Apply for Children’s Cancer Cause Scholarships

Apply Now for 2022 College Scholars Program

College Scholars Program to Award up to 10 Scholarships in 2022

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Children’s Cancer Cause will award academic scholarships to childhood cancer survivors who demonstrate a commitment to cancer advocacy. In 2022, up to ten survivors will receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 - $4,000.

Pediatric cancer survivors who are U.S. residents and pursuing post-secondary education, including trade school, community college, or certificate programs, are eligible to apply for the program. The application deadline is March 15, 2022.

The College Scholars Program includes a childhood cancer volunteer project of the student’s choice. Scholars receive support and mentorship from the Children’s Cancer Cause, a DC-based nonprofit focused on policy and advocacy. Past scholarship winners have undertaken projects that include a community bone marrow drive, a podcast for other cancer survivors, and the formation of a campus cancer advocacy organization.

“Survivors of childhood cancer have significant long-term impacts, including financial strain and ongoing health issues resulting from the treatment they received. The College Scholars Program aims to help these impressive young people achieve their academic goals,” said Steve Wosahla, Chief Executive Officer of the Children’s Cancer Cause. “We are especially proud to be able to help empower cancer survivors with the tools and leadership experience to be strong advocates and leaders in their communities.”

Alumni of the Children’s Cancer Cause College Scholars Program have gone on to become medical students studying pediatric oncology, clinical trial researchers, and candidates for local public office.

There are more than 500,000 childhood cancer survivors in the United States, most of whom continue to battle significant health challenges long after treatment ends. One in four childhood cancer survivors surveyed by the Children’s Cancer Cause in 2017 reported that the cost of their cancer-related medical care impacted their ability to pursue the higher education of their choice.

“I really can’t thank the College Scholars Program enough,” says 2021 scholar Kirstie Walters, lymphoma survivor and medical student. “I am living my dream and feeling closer and closer to helping my own patients one day.”

Children’s Cancer Cause (formerly named the Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy) is the leading national policy and advocacy organization, working at the federal level to ensure that children have access to less toxic and more effective cancer therapies; to expand resources for research and specialized care; and to address the unique needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors and their families.

