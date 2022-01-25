CloudLIMS Publishes a Complimentary eBook on COVID-19 Testing Lab Compliance
CloudLIMS publishes a complimentary eBook on COVID-19 testing lab compliance to boost the preparedness of lab directors & quality managers of COVID-19 labs.
This eBook serves as a ready reference for COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories to seamlessly navigate their way through regulatory challenges. Anyone can download this online book as a PDF for free,”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudLIMS, a leading provider of laboratory informatics, today published a free, open-access eBook on regulatory compliance for COVID-19 testing laboratories across the globe. With the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the rapid surge of COVID-19 positive cases in several countries, COVID-19 testing laboratories need to accelerate testing while meeting regulatory requirements to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
— said Arun Apte, CEO at CloudLIMS
The eBook provides in-depth guidance on regulatory compliance for startup and established COVID-19 testing laboratories, explains the pitfalls of non-compliance, and gives directions on how laboratories can meet compliance with ease. This free resource is intended to guide laboratory directors, owners, technicians, staff, and quality managers of COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories and boost their preparedness in these unprecedented times with carefully researched content that is fully cited.
What is included in the eBook:
➔ Importance of meeting compliance for COVID-19 testing laboratories
➔ Regulatory requirements applicable for COVID-19 testing laboratories
◆ HIPAA
◆ CLIA
◆ ISO 15189:2012
◆ ISO 22870:2016
◆ Country-specific and local regulatory requirements
➔ Penalties for violating regulatory compliance
➔ How automation & digitization help laboratories meet compliance with ease
➔ Essential features of a COVID-19 Laboratory Information Management System
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com is an ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in the cloud, SaaS LIMS with zero upfront cost purpose-built for clinical diagnostic and COVID-19 testing labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including unlimited technical support, unlimited instrument integration, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups. CloudLIMS helps laboratories maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR. For more information, please visit: www.cloudlims.com.
