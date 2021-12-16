Michelle Sprawls, Laboratory Director at CULTA, Joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board
Michelle Sprawls, laboratory director at CULTA, joins CloudLIMS' Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to offer guidance on the cannabis industry.
CloudLIMS, a leading provider of laboratory informatics, today announced that Michelle Sprawls, laboratory director at CULTA, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Michelle will be contributing her rich experience in the cannabis industry to the company's informatics solution called CloudLIMS, a laboratory software for CBD/THC laboratories.
As an industry expert, she will offer advice and insights to further enhance CloudLIMS, enabling the company to better cater to the evolving needs of cannabis extraction laboratories and support the optimization of in-house testing workflows.
Michelle has been diversifying her role in the cannabis industry since 2013. She started her career in the industry as a Patient Coordinator at The Clinic Medical Marijuana Center and quickly realized that she could use her background in Biological Sciences to transition to the extraction division of the company. Attaining the skill set and best practices in extraction processes, Michelle later went on to be the Lead Extractor at Green Dot Labs in Boulder Colorado.
Before moving to Maryland, Michelle consulted on Extraction and Infusion laboratory buildouts for Akerna, a Denver-based software company while working on their on-boarding division. She joined the CULTA, Maryland’s leading craft cannabis brand, in April 2018 as an Extraction Engineer and used her knowledge of concentrates and extraction safety to help build out the new laboratory. Currently, she is working on infused beverage formulations within CULTA’s newly licensed Edible department.
Michelle graduated from Northern Arizona University with a B.S. in Microbiology and is certified in Closed-Loop Hydrocarbon Extraction Machinery, Adsorbent Filtration & Chromatography for Closed-Loop Hydrocarbon Extraction, and Chemistry for Hashmakers.
"We are pleased to welcome Michelle to our Scientific Advisory Board,'' said Mr. Arun Apte, CEO at CloudLIMS. "Her vast expertise will add value and will help us offer a more robust LIMS solution. Cannabis extraction laboratories will particularly benefit from the improved operational efficiency through process automation and workflow optimization,” he added.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a zero upfront cost, in the cloud, SaaS LIMS. CloudLIMS is purpose-built for cannabis and hemp testing and extraction laboratories. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including unlimited instrument integration, custom CoA templates, unlimited technical support & training, automatic product upgrades and hosting, integration with seed-to-sale software, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GLP, GMP, 21 CFR Part 11, state and local regulatory guidelines. CloudLIMS.com is an ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
