E-Commerce Packaging Market Size Growth Share Volume Competitive Insights | Industry Trends Analysis Report 2022
E-Commerce Packaging Market size was valued at USD 27.5 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD at 65.6 Bn by 2028, with growth at a high CAGR of 14.1% during the forecasting period 2021-2028. The E-commerce packaging market has grown significantly during the past decade. In the last year 2018, eCommerce sales have increased by over 18.5%. Therefore, the demand for the E-commerce packaging market has increased accordingly, and the demand trend is projected to remain through the forecast period 2022-2028.
Asia Pacific E-commerce packaging market is the fastest-growing region globally. North America E-commerce packaging market is rising speedily because of the huge rate of internet development globally. And European E-commerce packaging market will drive the global market due to increasing product sales through the eCommerce platform in the European region.
The impact of COVID-19 has spread over the globe. The other industries were most affected by this pandemic, but the e-commerce packaging showed a positive demand upset across all regions with this pandemic.
E-Commerce Packaging Market Growth Drivers:
E-Commerce packaging is most commonly preferred by the warehousing, logistics, and packaging companies that are supplying products through the e-commerce channel. Online shopping demand has increased around the globe due to the ease and availability of a wide range of products. E-commerce packaging increased the optimal un-boxing experience which prefers a mix of the right box and the right infill with small details of the packaging of the product from an everyday delivery to a truly custom package.
E-commerce has come up as an important preference for buying goods since the turn of the century, demanding strong packaging ideas to continue managing and long logistics for the various product scope. Every growth in the numerous of product presence online is making the demand for its packaging solution.
Growing internet spreads, and increasing availability to the internet for a maximum of the population in the developing countries throughout the world, have generated large potential e-commerce packaging market opportunities and packaging providers to enter into vast markets and gain significant market share over the process.
Companies that are manufacturers are acquiring the Omni Channels delivery strategies for their products also consist of purchasing is also boosting the market growth. Apart from this, growing scarcity in the underdeveloped countries, lack of demand is leading to the limited market from tapping into these regions.
Ecommerce has acquired the loyalty of customers in the form of quality deliverables and sales support, which is motivating them for more orders online. From this, packaging providers are giving strong packaging solutions to continue damages while logistics and handling.
Several e-commerce companies are showing interest in constant packaging solutions in the form to diminish plastic wastes and converting them to paper-based packaging. The trends are also projected to reach the consumer electronics segment, which is key to external effect with good structuring to make packaging more strong.
E-Commerce Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis:
E-Commerce Packaging Market is segmented By Product (Corrugated Boxes, Paperboard Boxes, Plastic Boxes, Foil Sealed Bags, Chipboard Packaging, Recyclable Packaging, Others), By Material (Plastics, Glass, Paper, Others), By Function (Attract Buyers Attention, Protect Goods, Decorative Packaging, Others), By End-User (Apparels and Accessories, Online shoppers, Auto Components, Food & Beverages, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Consumer Electronics, Others).
Geographical Classification:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East and Africa
6. Rest of the Globe
E-Commerce Packaging Market – Regional Growth Insights:
In the e-commerce industry, the Asia Pacific E-commerce packaging market is the fastest developing market. Growing consumer base because of increasing economies of the important countries like India, and China is pushing the rising e-commerce shipments in the countries. Therefore, it will increase the requirement for more packaging solutions in these regions. North America E-commerce packaging market is rising speedily because of the huge rate of internet development globally
Europe E-commerce packaging market will drive the global market due to increasing product sales through the e-commerce platform in the European region. By growing usage of the internet increasing population, and the swift advancements of shopping online, are the key factors driving the Latin America market growth. In the Middle East & Africa, the higher recognition about fashion and special lifestyle choices will increase the market growth.
Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors Profiled in the Global Market Report:
Government policies motivating digitalization are frequently introducing consumers to the online methods of commerce and driving the e-commerce packaging market demand in the region. RENGO PACKAGING INC, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, SAN DIEGO PAPER BOX COMPANY, Spartan Paperboard, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., Roberts PolyPro, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Crawford Packaging, Georgia-Pacific, DS Smith, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, Salazar Packaging, Lil Packaging USA, Amcor Plc, Klabin S.A.
Recent Happenings in the E-Commerce Packaging Industry:
1. In March 2019: Amcor Limited acquired its rival Bemis Company, Inc.
2. In October 2018: JD.com, Inc. introduced a new reusable package program.
