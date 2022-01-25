Sushi in the Sky
Sushi and More collaborates with FlyDining Goa at Grand Hyatt Goa in association with Kikkoman India for a one-off Republic Day celebration
It has been my long dream to enjoy sushi at many locations around India and how about a 160ft super location that overlooks the beautiful sea at Grand Hyatt Goa!”GOA, INDIA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sushi and More India is collaborating with FlyDining Goa at Grand Hyatt Goa and Kikkoman India for the first time ever in India, to offer a full course of delicious sushi while dining 160ft in the air. An invitee only group will be treated to a luxurious experience that combines adventure and fine dining 160 ft in the sky at Grand Hyatt Goa.
— Hakuei Kosato, Founder, Sushi and More India
The Sushi and More x FlyDining experience is offered this Republic Day, 26 January 2022 as a one-time only celebration event.
"It has been my long dream to enjoy sushi at many locations around India - and how about a 160ft super location that overlooks the beautiful sea at Grand Hyatt Goa! Working with FlyDining Goa for the first in India, and possibly the first for a sushi experience in the sky, is an honour and a delight" commented Harry Hakuei Kosato, Founder and Managing Director of Sushi and More India Pvt. Ltd.
"We are very excited to partner with Sushi and More. Dynamic times calls for dynamic partnerships and we would love to make all of Sushi and More's guests feel on top of the world", Devi Prasad, Director of FlyDining Goa added.
For more information, please contact Sushi and More India on +91-987-000-3267 or https://www.sushiandmore.com/flydininggoa
Hakuei Kosato
Sushi and More India Pvt Ltd
+91 98700 03267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
FlyDining Goa