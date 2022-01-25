Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,631 in the last 365 days.

Sushi in the Sky

Sushi and More collaborates with FlyDining Goa at Grand Hyatt Goa in association with Kikkoman India for a one-off Republic Day celebration

It has been my long dream to enjoy sushi at many locations around India and how about a 160ft super location that overlooks the beautiful sea at Grand Hyatt Goa!”
— Hakuei Kosato, Founder, Sushi and More India
GOA, INDIA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sushi and More India is collaborating with FlyDining Goa at Grand Hyatt Goa and Kikkoman India for the first time ever in India, to offer a full course of delicious sushi while dining 160ft in the air. An invitee only group will be treated to a luxurious experience that combines adventure and fine dining 160 ft in the sky at Grand Hyatt Goa.

The Sushi and More x FlyDining experience is offered this Republic Day, 26 January 2022 as a one-time only celebration event.

"It has been my long dream to enjoy sushi at many locations around India - and how about a 160ft super location that overlooks the beautiful sea at Grand Hyatt Goa! Working with FlyDining Goa for the first in India, and possibly the first for a sushi experience in the sky, is an honour and a delight" commented Harry Hakuei Kosato, Founder and Managing Director of Sushi and More India Pvt. Ltd.

"We are very excited to partner with Sushi and More. Dynamic times calls for dynamic partnerships and we would love to make all of Sushi and More's guests feel on top of the world", Devi Prasad, Director of FlyDining Goa added.

For more information, please contact Sushi and More India on +91-987-000-3267 or https://www.sushiandmore.com/flydininggoa

Hakuei Kosato
Sushi and More India Pvt Ltd
+91 98700 03267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

FlyDining Goa

You just read:

Sushi in the Sky

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.