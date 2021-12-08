Sushi and More Pop-Up at Grand Hyatt Goa
A Japanese Dining Experience at The Asian Wok in Grand Hyatt GoaMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sushi and More, India’s popular Japanese food delivery and takeaway restaurant has collaborated with The Asian Wok at Grand Hyatt Goa. Founded by Harry Hakuei Kosato in 2011, Sushi and More serves high quality, healthy vegetarian and non-vegetarian Japanese food.
The pop-up at the Asian Wok restaurant will feature a diverse selection of sushi, that include favourites and classics such as Crunchy Avocado Hosomaki, Philadelphia Uramaki, Seared Tuna Hosomaki, Spider and Dragon Rolls, Spicy Aburi Salmon Uramaki, Dim Sums and much more! This pop-up Japanese dining experience will be live all through November and December offering an authentic sushi experience from the country’s most loved sushi crafters.
The key offerings of Sushi and More will not only be limited to Asian Wok, but will also be part of the weekly Wicked Liquid Sunday Brunch and also available as a home delivery option. Sushi and More serves simple, fresh, authentic and healthy Japanese sushi dishes and salads, carefully designed
for the Indian palette.
The Sushi and More pop-up at Asian Wok will also be using Kikkoman Soy Sauce as part of the food preparation. Kikkoman Soy Sauce is an all-purpose, naturally brewed versatile soy sauce which can be used for cooking Asian, Western and Indian food.
About Sushi and More
Harry Hakuei Kosato founded Sushi and More - a delivery and takeaway kitchen that serves high quality, healthy & tasty Japanese dishes across Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon. It is India's first and now largest independent, multi-city casual Japanese food format. Established in 2011, Sushi and More dishes fresh, authentic, affordable Japanese food through 7 locations in 3 key cities in India.
Grand Hyatt Goa
P.O Goa University
Bambolim, Goa - 403206
Hours of Operation for the Pop-Up: Every evening from 7:30pm to 10:30 PM
For reservations, please call: +91 7709004913
Instagram: @sushiandmoreindia
Anuj
Sushi and More India Pvt Ltd
+91 98212 70335
anuj@sushiandmore.com
