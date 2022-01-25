Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Therapeutics Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.5 % during the forecast period.(2021-2028)
The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.5 % during the forecast period. (2021-2028)
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is likewise referred to as acute myelogenous leukemia, acute myeloblastic leukemia, acute granulocytic leukemia, or acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. In acute myeloid leukemia, there may be speedy manufacturing of bizarre white blood cells that get gathered in the bone marrow and disturb the production of normal blood cells. White blood cells defend the frame against infections because of bacteria.
Market Dynamics
The international acute myeloid leukaemia therapeutics market increase is driven by using the high occurrence and incidence of acute myeloid leukemia, advancements in pharmacology and molecular biology to sell drug improvement and growing investments in R&D by means of the pharmaceutical groups.
The high incidence and prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia will drive the market growth.
The increasing occurrence of leukemia throughout the globe represents one of the key factors riding the boom of the marketplace. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, that's greater at risk of such issues, is likewise riding the marketplace growth.
The American Cancer Society’s estimates for leukemia within the United States, for 2019, suggests that about 61,780 new instances of leukemia and 22,840 deaths from leukemia are predicted to occur within the U.S. Among them, the wide variety of new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be around 21,450, from which maximum of the populace can be adults. In terms of mortality, society has predicted that there may be around 10,920 deaths because of AML, in the USA. This information display that there is a huge number of human beings that are susceptible to being afflicted by acute myeloid leukemia, which may immediately impact the boom of the AML marketplace in the United States. In addition, the global rise in the prevalence of AML, alongside accelerated mortality due to the ailment, is predicted to create a massive call for AML therapeutics, hence, augmenting the worldwide AML marketplace.
Additionally, the arrival of stepped forward immunotoxins, alkylating marketers, monoclonal antibodies and multidrug-resistant modulators is another foremost growth-inducing aspect. These therapeutics provide extended outcomes, better efficacy, early and correct identification of leukemia cells and reduced probabilities of cancer relapse. Other elements, which includes significant research and development (R&D) sports inside the area of oncology, at the side of giant upgrades in the existing healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to pressure the marketplace.
Complications related to chemotherapy is likely to hamper the market growth.
Chemotherapy treats acute myeloid lukaemia efficaciously. But like different treatments, it regularly causes side outcomes. The side consequences of chemotherapy are special for anybody. They depend on the kind of cancer, area, capsules and dose, and well-known health. But because these drugs journey in the course of the frame, they could affect regular, wholesome cells which can be speedy-developing, too. Damage to healthy cells causes side results.
Market Segmentation
By Chemotherapy Drugs
Cytarabine
Clolar
Gleevac
Sprycel
Fludara
Oncaspar
Nelarabine
Treanda
By Chemotherapy Regimens
AVD regimen
DC regimen
VCD regimen
FC regimen
Hyper-CVAD regimen
FCR regimen
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Other
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Landscape
The acute myeloid leukaemia therapeutics market is a moderately competitive presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Bristol Myer Squibb, Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma, Genmab AS, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd among others. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the acute myeloid leukaemia therapeutics market globally. For instance, in August 2017, Celgene Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have received approval for IDHIFA (enasidenib) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML (R/R AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2). IDHIFA is an oral targeted inhibitor of the IDH2 enzyme.
