Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83313102742 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 1310 2742

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m.

(624) Aging and Long‑Term Services Department, Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Secretary (Klundt/Sciacca)

Budget Hearing Follow‑Up (665) Department of Health, Dr. David Scrase, Acting Secretary (Klundt/Densmore)

1:30 p.m. (361) Department of Information Technology, Raja Sambandam, Acting Secretary (Hitzman/Miller) (333) Taxation and Revenue Department, Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary (Hitzman/Montoya) (341) Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Secretary (Hitzman/Macias) (370) Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Secretary of State (Hitzman/Miller) (378) State Personnel Office, Ricky Serna, Acting Director (Jorgensen/Macias)

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 (430) Public Regulation Commission (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez) (460) New Mexico State Fair (Chenier/Jimenez) (465) Gaming Control Board (Hitzman/Rivera) (469) State Racing Commission (Hitzman/Rivera) (609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. Addressing the Nursing Workforce Shortage *Panel, TBD

1:30 p.m. (417) Border Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance (Dick-Peddie/Rivera) (495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 Update of General Fund Estimates Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Cabinet Secretary Taxation and Revenue Department , Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Cabinet Secretary Legislative Finance Committee, Ismael Torres, Chief Economist

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations – Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 *SB 17 AUTHORIZATION FOR CERTAIN WATER PROJECTS (INGLE) SB 37 PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPRIATIONS (RODRIGUEZ) SB 46 ACEQUIA AND COMMUNITY DITCH FUND ACT FUNDING (GONZALES) SB 18 APPROPRIATION TO THE WATER TRUST FUND (STEFANICS)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 1 INCREASING SALARY FOR LICENSED TEACHERS (STEWART/SARIÑANA) SB 32 OUTDOOR LEARNING PROGRAM FUNDING (HEMPHILL) SB 36 CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT FUND (STEWART) SB 38 EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION DEPT AUTHORIZATIONS (GONZALES) SB 50 EXPAND NURSING PROGRAMS AT COLLEGES (STEFANICS)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303 1. Invocation 2. Introduction of Members & Staff 3. Organizational Meeting & Overview of Committee Protocols

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303 SB 39 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES (SHENDO/GARCIA, H) SB 97 INDIGENOUS WISDOM CURRICULUM PROJECT (PINTO)

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Tax, Business & Transportation) For public participation click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 30 minutes after floor session – Room 321

Introduction of Committee Members and Staff Overview of STBT Committee Duties Presentation: Michael Sandoval, Secretary, NM Department of Transportation

SB 21 ELECTRIC VEHICLE INCOME TAX CREDIT (TALLMAN) SB 30 REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO)

