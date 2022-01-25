Homicide Investigation Underway in Worcester County

January 24, 2022

(WEST OCEAN CITY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot today in Worcester County.

The deceased victim is identified as Nicholas Pittman, 37, of Ocean City, Md. Pittman was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. today, deputies responded to a motel complex in the 9000 block of Elm Street in West Ocean City for a reported assault. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the parking lot unresponsive with evidence of trauma. Emergency medical service personnel form the Ocean City Fire Department pronounced him deceased on the scene.

A request was made for the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations to respond. Investigators from the Homicide Unit and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to assist at the scene, as did crime scene technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Search warrants were obtained and the scene was processed for evidence.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation. Investigators are continuing a neighborhood canvas to identify anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information regarding a suspect in this crime. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact investigators with the Homicide Unit at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is continuing.

