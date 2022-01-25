Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,574 in the last 365 days.

DLS/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22B4000378                                             

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

 

STATION: VSP - Rutland                             

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/24/2022 18:01 hours

 

STREET: Us Route 4

 

TOWN: Killington

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Killington Market

 

WEATHER: Clear             

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Bernard Tanner

 

SEAT BELT? No

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Montego

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: None

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Peter Deutsch

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

 

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Minor

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a two car crash on US Route 4 in the Town of Killington VT. Investigation revealed that Op#1 was exiting the parking lot of the Killington Deli and was struck by Op#2 who was traveling east on US Route 4.    Op#1 sustained no injuries.  Op#2 sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance and the Killington Fire Department.  Further investigation revealed Op#1 was operating with a criminally suspended license.  He was cited into the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division and released on a citation.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME:   03/14/2022 At 10:00 A.M.

 

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

DLS/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Rutland Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.