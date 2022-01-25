DLS/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4000378
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/24/2022 18:01 hours
STREET: Us Route 4
TOWN: Killington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Killington Market
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bernard Tanner
SEAT BELT? No
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury
VEHICLE MODEL: Montego
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Peter Deutsch
SEAT BELT? Yes
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 24, 2022, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a two car crash on US Route 4 in the Town of Killington VT. Investigation revealed that Op#1 was exiting the parking lot of the Killington Deli and was struck by Op#2 who was traveling east on US Route 4. Op#1 sustained no injuries. Op#2 sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance and the Killington Fire Department. Further investigation revealed Op#1 was operating with a criminally suspended license. He was cited into the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division and released on a citation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 At 10:00 A.M.
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.