DLS/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4000378

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/24/2022 18:01 hours

STREET: Us Route 4

TOWN: Killington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Killington Market

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bernard Tanner

SEAT BELT? No

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

VEHICLE MODEL: Montego

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Peter Deutsch

SEAT BELT? Yes

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a two car crash on US Route 4 in the Town of Killington VT. Investigation revealed that Op#1 was exiting the parking lot of the Killington Deli and was struck by Op#2 who was traveling east on US Route 4. Op#1 sustained no injuries. Op#2 sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance and the Killington Fire Department. Further investigation revealed Op#1 was operating with a criminally suspended license. He was cited into the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division and released on a citation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 At 10:00 A.M.

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.