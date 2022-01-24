Judicial Council budget proposes 23 new judges

(Subscription required) The Judicial Council of California approved a package of budget and legislative priorities for the year on Friday, including 23 new positions on the bench. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Marla O. Anderson, who chairs the council's legislative committee, said the new positions "will be allocated to the courts with the greatest needs."
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.